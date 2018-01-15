PHS hosts VEX Robotics Tournament

On Saturday, Plymouth High School (PHS) hosted its third annual VEX Robotics Tournament. The event was the largest that PHS has hosted with 100 teams participating. 53 high school and middle school teams participated in the “In the Zone” VEX Robotics Competition and 47 elementary and middle school teams participated in the Vex IQ Challenge Ringmaster competition.

The “In the Zone” competition is played on a 12 foot by 12 foot square field with cones distributed throughout the field. Two alliances, a blue and a red team comprised of two teams each, compete in matches consisting of a 15 second autonomous period. There is another one minute and forty-five second period where drivers control their robots. The object of the game is to attain a higher score than the other alliance by stacking the cones on the goals, by scoring mobile goals in goal zones, by having the highest stack, and by parking the robots.