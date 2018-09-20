PHS Homecoming candidates named

Good luck to the five Plymouth High School seniors who are vying for the crown this Friday evening at the 2018 PHS fall homecoming.

Those seniors who were nominated to be on the 2018 fall homecoming court are: Mary Beatty, Makena Carmichael, Kaitlyn Carothers, Olyvia Clark, and Kelsey Owen.

All five candidates were nominated by Plymouth High School senior football players via a Google Drive nomination form last week.