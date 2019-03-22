PHS holds annual Academic Excellence Recognition Dinner

Plymouth High School held the thirty-third Academic Excellence Banquet at Swan Lake Banquet Center on Monday, March 19, to honor seniors who academically are in the top 5% of the class.

Students, along with their parents and a designated most influential teacher attended the Academic Excellence Recognition Dinner. U.S. Granules once again sponsored the event.

This year, 13 students were recognized. They each received a signature framed academic plaque commemorating their achievement. Each student presented their most inspirational teacher with a plaque, and they shared with the audience why that specific teacher inspired them.

This year’s 2019 PHS Academic Excellence honorees are listed below in alphabetical order along with the name and title of their most Influential educator, what college or university they plan on attending after they graduate and what they plan on majoring in at this point. GPA and their current ranking within the PHS class of 2019 can be found below as well.

Jessica Baca

GPA: 4.059

Class Rank: 13 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Mei Guan, PHS Chinese teacher

College / University: Valparaiso University

Major: secondary education

Parents: Jesus and Martha Baca

Annalise Barden

PHS Cumulative Weighted GPA: 4.080

Class Rank: 9 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Ryan Rust, PHS math teacher

College or university: Indiana University Bloomington

Major: chemistry

Parents: Karen Benner and Chad Barden

Mary Beatty

GPA: 4.077

Class Rank:10 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher:Angela Hissong, Jefferson Elementary School Interventionist preschool teacher College / University: Ball State University

Major: Elementary education with minor in business

Parents: Jeff and Jennifer Beatty

Bryce Carmichael

GPA: 4.083

Class Rank: 8 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Regina Warren, WSOI English facilitator

College / University: Indiana University Bloomington

Major: finance and business analytics

Parents: Rob and Dee Carmichael

Cole Filson

GPA: 4.085

Class Rank: 6 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Ryan Bales, PHS PE and health teacher

College / University: Valparaiso University

Major: business

Parents: Tim and Victoria Filson

Jessica Gallardo

GPA: 4.086

Class Rank: 5 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Jodi Kallenberg, PHS orchestra teacher

College / University: Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis

Major: Bachelor of Science in nursing

Parents: Javier and Faviola Gallardo

Jackson Lee

GPA: 4.138

Class Rank: 1 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Lindsay Moore, WSOI math facilitator

College / University: Cedarville University

Major: Sports business management

Parents: Tim and Jennifer Lee

Elizabeth Mendez

GPA: 4.060

Class Rank: 12 out of 275

Most influential Teacher: Jena Dreibelbis, Lincoln Jr. High School 8th grade language arts teacher

College / University: Saint Mary's College

Major: global studies intercultural studies

Parents: Miguel and Marcela Mendez

Kelsey Owen

GPA: 4.085

Class Rank: 6 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Stephanie Wezeman PHS English teacher

College / University: DePauw University

Major: communication sciences and disorders

Parents: Mark and Melissa Owen

Julia Patrick

GPA: 4.121

Class Rank: 2 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Gene Skirvin, PHS business teacher

College / University: University of Michigan

Major: computer science

Parents: Paul and Laura Patrick

Celia “CeCe” Robinson

GPA: 4.099

Class Rank: 4 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Jake Singleton, WSOI social studies facilitator

College / University: Marquette University

Major: audiology

Parents: John and Sarah Robinson

Kathryn Smith

GPA: 4.064

Class Rank: 11 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Dylan Connor, WSOI English facilitator

College / University: Hope College

Major: theatre

Parents: Randy Smith and Susan Pasley

Samantha Zechiel

GPA: 4.101

Class Rank: 3 out of 275

Most Influential Teacher: Delia Gadziola PHS Spanish teacher

College / University: Butler University

Major: political science, sociology on a pre law track

Parents: Bill and Tein Zechiel