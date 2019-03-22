PHS holds annual Academic Excellence Recognition Dinner
Plymouth High School held the thirty-third Academic Excellence Banquet at Swan Lake Banquet Center on Monday, March 19, to honor seniors who academically are in the top 5% of the class.
Students, along with their parents and a designated most influential teacher attended the Academic Excellence Recognition Dinner. U.S. Granules once again sponsored the event.
This year, 13 students were recognized. They each received a signature framed academic plaque commemorating their achievement. Each student presented their most inspirational teacher with a plaque, and they shared with the audience why that specific teacher inspired them.
This year’s 2019 PHS Academic Excellence honorees are listed below in alphabetical order along with the name and title of their most Influential educator, what college or university they plan on attending after they graduate and what they plan on majoring in at this point. GPA and their current ranking within the PHS class of 2019 can be found below as well.
Jessica Baca
GPA: 4.059
Class Rank: 13 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Mei Guan, PHS Chinese teacher
College / University: Valparaiso University
Major: secondary education
Parents: Jesus and Martha Baca
Annalise Barden
PHS Cumulative Weighted GPA: 4.080
Class Rank: 9 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Ryan Rust, PHS math teacher
College or university: Indiana University Bloomington
Major: chemistry
Parents: Karen Benner and Chad Barden
Mary Beatty
GPA: 4.077
Class Rank:10 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher:Angela Hissong, Jefferson Elementary School Interventionist preschool teacher College / University: Ball State University
Major: Elementary education with minor in business
Parents: Jeff and Jennifer Beatty
Bryce Carmichael
GPA: 4.083
Class Rank: 8 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Regina Warren, WSOI English facilitator
College / University: Indiana University Bloomington
Major: finance and business analytics
Parents: Rob and Dee Carmichael
Cole Filson
GPA: 4.085
Class Rank: 6 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Ryan Bales, PHS PE and health teacher
College / University: Valparaiso University
Major: business
Parents: Tim and Victoria Filson
Jessica Gallardo
GPA: 4.086
Class Rank: 5 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Jodi Kallenberg, PHS orchestra teacher
College / University: Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis
Major: Bachelor of Science in nursing
Parents: Javier and Faviola Gallardo
Jackson Lee
GPA: 4.138
Class Rank: 1 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Lindsay Moore, WSOI math facilitator
College / University: Cedarville University
Major: Sports business management
Parents: Tim and Jennifer Lee
Elizabeth Mendez
GPA: 4.060
Class Rank: 12 out of 275
Most influential Teacher: Jena Dreibelbis, Lincoln Jr. High School 8th grade language arts teacher
College / University: Saint Mary's College
Major: global studies intercultural studies
Parents: Miguel and Marcela Mendez
Kelsey Owen
GPA: 4.085
Class Rank: 6 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Stephanie Wezeman PHS English teacher
College / University: DePauw University
Major: communication sciences and disorders
Parents: Mark and Melissa Owen
Julia Patrick
GPA: 4.121
Class Rank: 2 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Gene Skirvin, PHS business teacher
College / University: University of Michigan
Major: computer science
Parents: Paul and Laura Patrick
Celia “CeCe” Robinson
GPA: 4.099
Class Rank: 4 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Jake Singleton, WSOI social studies facilitator
College / University: Marquette University
Major: audiology
Parents: John and Sarah Robinson
Kathryn Smith
GPA: 4.064
Class Rank: 11 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Dylan Connor, WSOI English facilitator
College / University: Hope College
Major: theatre
Parents: Randy Smith and Susan Pasley
Samantha Zechiel
GPA: 4.101
Class Rank: 3 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Delia Gadziola PHS Spanish teacher
College / University: Butler University
Major: political science, sociology on a pre law track
Parents: Bill and Tein Zechiel
