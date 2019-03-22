PHS holds annual Academic Excellence Recognition Dinner

Bryce Carmichael and WSOI English facilitator Regina Warren, Annalise Barden and PHS math teacher Ryan Rust, Mary Beatty and Jefferson Elementary School Interventionist preschool teacher Angela Hissong, Kathryn Smith and WSOI English facilitator Dylan Connor, Elizabeth Mendez and LJHS 8th grade language arts teacher Jena Dreibelbis, Jessica Baca and PHS Chinese teacher Mei Guan. (Make sure to see both photos)Jackson Lee and WSOI math facilitator Lindsay Moore, Julia Patrick and PHS business teacher Gene Skirvin, Samantha Zechiel and PHS Spanish teacher Delia Gadziola, Celia “CeCe” Robinson and WSOI social studies facilitator Jake Singleton, Jessica Gallardo and PHS orchestra teacher Jodi Kallenberg, Cole Filson PHS PE and health teacher Ryan Bales, Kelsey Owen and PHS English teacher Stephanie Wezeman.
Friday, March 22, 2019
PLYMOUTH

Plymouth High School held the thirty-third Academic Excellence Banquet at Swan Lake Banquet Center on Monday, March 19, to honor seniors who academically are in the top 5% of the class.

Students, along with their parents and a designated most influential teacher attended the Academic Excellence Recognition Dinner. U.S. Granules once again sponsored the event.

This year, 13 students were recognized. They each received a signature framed academic plaque commemorating their achievement. Each student presented their most inspirational teacher with a plaque, and they shared with the audience why that specific teacher inspired them.

This year’s 2019 PHS Academic Excellence honorees are listed below in alphabetical order along with the name and title of their most Influential educator, what college or university they plan on attending after they graduate and what they plan on majoring in at this point. GPA and their current ranking within the PHS class of 2019 can be found below as well.

Jessica Baca
GPA: 4.059
Class Rank: 13 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Mei Guan, PHS Chinese teacher
College / University: Valparaiso University
Major: secondary education
Parents: Jesus and Martha Baca

Annalise Barden
PHS Cumulative Weighted GPA: 4.080
Class Rank: 9 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Ryan Rust, PHS math teacher
College or university: Indiana University Bloomington
Major: chemistry
Parents: Karen Benner and Chad Barden

Mary Beatty
GPA: 4.077
Class Rank:10 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher:Angela Hissong, Jefferson Elementary School Interventionist preschool teacher College / University: Ball State University
Major: Elementary education with minor in business
Parents: Jeff and Jennifer Beatty

Bryce Carmichael
GPA: 4.083
Class Rank: 8 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Regina Warren, WSOI English facilitator
College / University: Indiana University Bloomington
Major: finance and business analytics
Parents: Rob and Dee Carmichael

Cole Filson
GPA: 4.085
Class Rank: 6 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Ryan Bales, PHS PE and health teacher
College / University: Valparaiso University
Major: business
Parents: Tim and Victoria Filson

Jessica Gallardo
GPA: 4.086
Class Rank: 5 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Jodi Kallenberg, PHS orchestra teacher
College / University: Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis
Major: Bachelor of Science in nursing
Parents: Javier and Faviola Gallardo

Jackson Lee
GPA: 4.138
Class Rank: 1 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Lindsay Moore, WSOI math facilitator
College / University: Cedarville University
Major: Sports business management
Parents: Tim and Jennifer Lee

Elizabeth Mendez
GPA: 4.060
Class Rank: 12 out of 275
Most influential Teacher: Jena Dreibelbis, Lincoln Jr. High School 8th grade language arts teacher
College / University: Saint Mary's College
Major: global studies intercultural studies
Parents: Miguel and Marcela Mendez

Kelsey Owen
GPA: 4.085
Class Rank: 6 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Stephanie Wezeman PHS English teacher
College / University: DePauw University
Major: communication sciences and disorders
Parents: Mark and Melissa Owen

Julia Patrick
GPA: 4.121
Class Rank: 2 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Gene Skirvin, PHS business teacher
College / University: University of Michigan
Major: computer science
Parents: Paul and Laura Patrick

Celia “CeCe” Robinson
GPA: 4.099
Class Rank: 4 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Jake Singleton, WSOI social studies facilitator
College / University: Marquette University
Major: audiology
Parents: John and Sarah Robinson

Kathryn Smith
GPA: 4.064
Class Rank: 11 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Dylan Connor, WSOI English facilitator
College / University: Hope College
Major: theatre
Parents: Randy Smith and Susan Pasley

Samantha Zechiel
GPA: 4.101
Class Rank: 3 out of 275
Most Influential Teacher: Delia Gadziola PHS Spanish teacher
College / University: Butler University
Major: political science, sociology on a pre law track
Parents: Bill and Tein Zechiel

