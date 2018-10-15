PHS freshmen visit local manufacturers during field trip

In honor of Manufacturing Day, on Wednesday, October 10, the Plymouth High School freshman class went on a field trip to expand their knowledge on Marshall County manufacturing and future manufacturing career opportunities.

The field trip included stops at ITAMCO in Argos, along with visits to companies located in Plymouth, such as, Hoosier Tire, Valmont Industries, CTE Solutions, Homestead Dairy, Pretzels, Inc., AK Industries Inc., Pregis, WestRock, SJRMC and Miller’s Merry Manor.

Students learned there is an increasing demand for highly skilled professionals in the manufacturing sector to design, program, and operate technology. The average age of a manufacturing employee is 56, and between now and 2020 there will be an unprecedented shortage of skilled workers who will need to be replaced.

It was a fascinating day for close to 250-plus students and a dozen or so PHS administrators and teachers who served as chaperones as they got to go behind the scenes of some of the largest employers in Marshall County.

This year’s field trip was organized with the help of the Marshall County Economic Development Corporation. More than 900 students from Marshall County schools will be visiting 24 Marshall County businesses over the next two days.

Manufacturing Day is an annual national event executed at the local level supported by thousands of manufacturers as they host students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other local community members at open houses, plant tours and presentations designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers. More information on Manufacturing Day is available at www.mfgday.com.