Peppermint Parade to be rescheduled

In a press release issued by the City of Knox on Thursday, Nov. 29 Mayor Dennis Estok announced that the Peppermint Parade will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 15. Originally set for Saturday, Dec. 1, the parade was cancelled due to predicted inclement weather.

There are a few changes for the parade on the new date. The parade line-up has changed to 3 p.m. and will start promptly at 3:30 p.m. While the route for the parade will remain the same, it will end at the Community Center and not at Wythogan Park. The reviewing stand will be stationed at the intersection of Lake and Main Streets.

The Tree Lighting will take place immediately following the end of the parade outside the Community Center. At that time, Santa Claus will then be ready to visit with children inside. Make sure to bring your own camera to take pictures with the man in red.

The city will be providing free hot cocoa, cider, and smores. Don't miss out!

If you are still wanting to participate in the parade, you may still do so. The City of Knox has extended the parade entry deadline to Wednesday, Dec. 12.

For further questions, contact the Knox Mayor's office at 574-772-4553.