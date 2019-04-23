PCSC referendum voting now

Early voting started April 9 for the Plymouth Community School Corporation referendum.

The referendum asks: “For the eight (8) calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall the Plymouth Community School Corporation impose a property tax rate that does not exceed nineteen cents ($0.19) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation and that is in additional to all other property taxes imposed by the school corporation for the purpose of funding student safety initiatives, mental health support and programs, and attracting and retaining teachers?”

The referendum is being voted on now.

It will not be on the ballot again this fall.

Registered voters who want their voices heard for this issue must vote during this special election.

The final day to vote for the PCSC referendum will be Tuesday, May 7.

The ballot for Center 5, 6, 7, and 8 as well as West 1, 2, and 3 will be referendum only.

Center 1, 2, 3, and 4 will have the referendum and the municipal election on the ballot.

