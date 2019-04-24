PCSC referendum: a conversation with Superintendent Andy Hartley

Recently the Pilot News had an opportunity to sit down with Plymouth Community Schools Superintendent Andy Hartley and discuss the proposed tax referendum and several other issues connected with the school system.

The first question was why: Why does the school corporation feel it needs this additional tax revenue and why now?

Hartley said the additional revenue would be spent on three issues facing the school system.

The additional revenue would be strictly spent on are student safety, mental health resources and attracting and retaining quality teaching staff.

Currently the amount of money the school system receives per student just doesn't allow them to address these issues.

Read more about this in Wednesday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.