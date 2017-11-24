PCARET members attended the State Meeting

The Marshall County Purdue Council on Ag, Research, Extension and Teaching members attended the annual PCARET State Meeting at Purdue University on Nov. 7.

The PCARET members serve as liaisons with elected officials to help influence local, state, and federal legislative issues that may impact Purdue’s research, extension, and teaching programs, as well as maintain awareness of local news and issues that may impact those as well.

The members’ help others learn how to properly contact legislatures and motivate them to learn about and become active in the legislative process.

In addition, PCARET provides Indiana with leadership and expertise about the federal and state budget processes and about issues affecting agricultural research, extension, and teaching.

They are often asked to “tell the story” as beneficiaries of research-based education.