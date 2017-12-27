Organizers: Phase I of Rees Theatre update complete

After a 10-month community effort, Phase I is officially complete of the Rees Theatre.

Earlier this week, VANADCO completed the install installation of the LED replacement bulbs on the marquee just in time for Christmas. Randy Danielson, co-chair of the Rees Project Committee, said that the marquee will be fully lit on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve to welcome home those returning for the holidays.

Phase I also included the restoration of the masonry façade, repairs to the marquee and playbill cases.

A business plan and vision for the landmark theatre is also now complete.

This was accomplished after interviewing performing arts groups in Marshall County, speaking to and often visiting other historic theatre venues in five states.

The Rees is now a member of the League of Historic American Theatres which has provided the project committee with a vast amount of collective support and information.