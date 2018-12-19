Organizers: lnaugural Culver Living Nativity a success

Dozens of volunteers joined together to produce the first annual ‘Living Nativity’ during Culver’s Holiday Hop Friday, December 7.

Organized by Mary Jane Kutch, volunteers of all ages recreated the night believed by Christians to be the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago.

Over 30 actors rotated shifts so that the cold of the night was not too bitter for them.

Hot chocolate was served inside the Wesley United Methodist Church free of charge.

Brent Evans of ‘Jhonny & Sallie’ gave his first live public performance of his new original song, ‘Put Christ back in Christmas’.

Signs were located throughout Culver guiding visitors past the scene.

Live animals added to the authenticity of the recreation.

Kutch shared, “I am looking forward to our growth next year!”

Read more about this in this week's edition of the Culver Citizen. It is on sale now.