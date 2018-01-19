Oregon-Davis to meet LaVille in Bi-County final

The Oregon-Davis Bobcats met up with the New Praire Cougars Friday night at LaVille with a trip the 53rd Annual TCU Bi-County championship on the line. The Bobcats were able to eke out a win by a score of 44-40.

The first quarter got underway as Chase Ketterer put New Prairie on the board first with a two-point basket. While the basket gave the Cougars an early lead, the advantage would not last. Trevor Risner knocked down a deep three-pointer with a hand in his face to give the Bobcats their first lead of the night. The basket sparked Oregon-Davis as the muscled their way to an 11-5 advantage to end the first quarter.

Coming into the second quarter the Cougars looked as if a fire had been lit under their feet. The defensive intensity was much higher as they clawed and chipped into the Oregon-Davis lead. With just over five minutes remaining Mike Klemczak found the bottom of the net from three-point land to pull New Prairie with three. The Bobcats got four more points in the quarter from the combination of Risner and Trevor Wilson to build another seven-point lead. With the momentum leaning towards Oregon-Davis and just seconds left on the clock, Bryce Bloode drilled a three-pointer from a different area code to send the teams to halftime with a score of 17-13.

Exiting the break, Bloode hit another three to bring the Cougars within two points, the closest they had been since the opening minutes. Jon Clark drew and foul and was then sent to the line where he hit both attempts to expand the Bobcats lead back to four points. Oregon-Davis was able to keep that lead until halfway through the quarter when New Prairie overtook the Bobcats at 25-24. Ketterer took an inside feed up for two to give the Cougars their largest lead of the night at 28-24. Like clockwork, the Bobcats stormed back at New Prairie to finish the quarter with a 29-28 lead.

The fourth quarter was easily the most intense and fun of any thus far in the tournament. After New Prairie took a 31-29 lead behind a basket from Bloode, Dylan Murphy answered back with a three-point to reclaim the lead at 32-31. The teams battled back and forth for seven long minutes until under a minute remained. Oregon-Davis clung to just a one-point lead as the Cougars came down the court. Fortunately for the Bobcats, a travel was called on New Prairie giving Oregon-Davis possession. After Lance Campbell connected on two free throws to make it a three-point game, a stray pass out of bounds sealed the victory for the Bobcats.

•OREGON-DAVIS 44, NEW PRAIRIE 40

At LaVille

New Prairie 5 13 28 40

OD 11 17 29 44

New Prairie (40) - Tuttle 1 0-0 2, Klenczik 3 0-0 8, Boniface 3 1-5 7, Ketterer 5 1-3 11, Bloode 4 1-2 12. Totals 16 3-9 40.

Oregon-Davis (44) - Clark 6 3-4 16, Risner 4 0-0 11, Campbell 0 2-2 2, Murphy 2 1-3 7, Wilson 4 0-2 8. Totals 16 6-11 44.