One dead following U.S. 31 collision

A Cloverdale man was killed Monday after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. 31.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, who serves as public information officer for the Bremen Post, said troopers were called to the northbound lane of U.S. 31, just north of 11th Road, at about 9:30 a.m. on a report of a fatal crash.

