One dead following U.S. 31 collision

Mitchell Warner of Cloverdale was driving this pickup truck when he crashed into a trailer being pulled by a semi along U.S. 31 Monday morning. Warner was pronounced dead at the scene, Indiana State Police officials said.
By: 
Shawn McGrath
Staff Writer
smcgrath@thepilotnews.com
Monday, August 27, 2018
PLYMOUTH

A Cloverdale man was killed Monday after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. 31.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, who serves as public information officer for the Bremen Post, said troopers were called to the northbound lane of U.S. 31, just north of 11th Road, at about 9:30 a.m. on a report of a fatal crash.
