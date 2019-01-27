Officials throughout Marshall County bracing for upcoming dangerous temps, wind chills

“Dangerous.”

“Be prepared.”

Those are the words being used by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana to describe next week’s incredible – and possibly record-setting – temperatures and wind chill temperatures.

The NWS is predicting 3-5 inches of snow to fall between Sunday night and early Tuesday, with the heaviest precipitation expected for Monday.

But it’s not the snow that has many people concerned. The bigger worry is the bitter cold predicted for mid-week.

The weather service is predicting a high of -4 on Wednesday and a low of -14 that night. With wind chills, it could feel like -40, making conditions dangerous.

The City of Plymouth is offering a warming shelter for those who need help during the expected cold weather, Mayor Mark Senter’s office said Friday in a news release.

If residents are unable to find a warm place to stay with friends or family, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 for help.

The warming center will be the Conservation Clubhouse instead of the Webster Center. Plymouth police will have to let residents into the building, however.

There will be cots and blankets available, the mayor’s office said. There are restroom facilities, but no showers.

