O-D teacher, students make commemorative lamp for wife of the late Richard Jensen, a pillar in Hamlet community

Oregon-Davis woodshop teacher, Ron Heningsmith, along with some of his students recently created a commemorative lamp and matching shade to thank Patricia Jensen

for donating a large amount of lumber to be used in the school wood shop.

This wood was collected by Jensen’s late husband, Richard, over several years.

“Rich was quite an avid person in this community and this school,” said Heningsmith. “We just took pieces of that [donation] and made what you see here.”

Heningsmith went on to explain that the lamp is not quite ready to present.

After applying a few finishing touches, including a plaque to pay tribute to Richard Jensen’s legacy, the lamp will be presented to Mrs. Jensen.

