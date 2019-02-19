NWS: Winter weather advisory begins at 4 a.m.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marshall and Starke counties beginning at 4 a.m. EST and lasting through noon EST Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

Precipitation is expected to begin as snow and then progress to light freezing rain, the weather service said.

Snow accumulation of one-half to two inches are expected. Ice accumulation is expected to range from a light glaze to one-tenth of an inch.

Roads will be slippery and the morning commute is expected to be hazardous.