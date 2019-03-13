NWS: Wind advisory for much of Thursday

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a wind advisory from 11 a.m. (EDT) to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts of 25-30 mph, with some as high as 45-50 mph, are expected.

The NWS is forecasting possible severe thunderstorms across Michiana on Thursday afternoon.

“These strong winds will not be associated with the expected thunderstorms on Thursday,” the weather service said.

The NWS is also not ruling out the possibility of a tornado.