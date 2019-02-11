NWS: Marshall, Starke counties under winter weather advisory beginning at 6 p.m.

Marshall and Starke counties will be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in place until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS is forecasting mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said in a statement. “Precipitation may start as light snow or sleet this evening but will transition to mainly freezing rain overnight before changing to mainly rain by Tuesday morning.”

The weather conditions will likely make the Tuesday morning commute hazardous, according to the weather service.

“A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties,” the NWS said. “Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.”