NWS issues flood warning for Tippecanoe River, including Marshall, Starke counties

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Wednesday for areas around the Tippecanoe River, including Marshall, Starke, Fulton, Pulaski and Kosciusko counties.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Tippecanoe River at Ora was at 12.5 feet and rising, the weather service said.

The minor-level food stage is 12 feet.

The river is expected to crest at about 13 feet — which is moderate flood stage — Saturday evening.

“Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast,” the NWS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as of late Wednesday, no flooding was forecast for the Yellow River in Plymouth.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.