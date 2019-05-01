NWS: Flood warnings issued for area rivers

(NOTE: There's a list of closed Marshall County roads and roads with high water below the article.)

The National Weather Service is predicting the Yellow River in Plymouth will crest at 14.3 feet Thursday afternoon, just above its moderate flood stage of 14 feet.

The Yellow River was just below the 13-foot flood stage at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said Wednesday evening he plans to meet with his department heads Thursday morning to assess the situation.

“We will decide in that meeting our next step of action,” the mayor said. “(I have) also have been in contact with county officials as well. Hopefully we can get through this week without a major flooding issue.”

The weather service has issued a flood warning for the Yellow River in both Plymouth and Knox, as well as the Tippecanoe River at Ora and in Marshall County.

The NWS said the flood warning for the Yellow River in Plymouth is through late Saturday.

The flood warning for the Yellow River in Knox starts Thursday night and goes through Monday morning.

The Yellow River at Knox was just above 8 feet Wednesday evening. It is expected to crest at 10.4 feet Friday evening. The minor flood stage for the river is 10 feet, according to the weather service.

The NWS said the flood warning for the Tippecanoe River is until further notice. The river is expected to crest at about 13.7 feet either late Friday or early Saturday. The river’s major flood stage is 14 feet.

The Tippecanoe River is not expected to drop below the minor flood stage, which is 12 feet, until sometime late Sunday, according to the NWS.

The weather service is calling for showers and thunderstorms during Thursday and Thursday night. Isolated strong or severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, mostly south U.S. 6, according to the weather service.

A quarter to half-inch of rain is expected to fall both Thursday and Thursday night.

Several Marshall County roads are closed due to high water and several others have been marked with high water signage:

10th, from Hawthorn to Gumwood, Center Township, Bourbon — Closed

7th, from King to Jarrah, North German Township — Closed

8th, from Grape to Hickory, Center Township, Bourbon — Closed

Hickory, from 7B to 7th, Center Township, Bourbon — Closed

8th, from Iris to Hawthorn Road, Center Township, Bourbon — Closed

6th, from Beech to Cedar, German Township — Closed

Grape, from 4th to 5th, North German Township — Closed

Cedar, from 6th to 7th, German Township — Closed

5th, from Hickory to Gumwood, North German Township — Closed

Gumwood, from 5B to 6th, North German Township — Closed

Hickory, from 7B to 8B, Center Township, Bourbon — Closed

Gumwood, from 7th to 8th, Center Township, Bourbon — Closed

5th, from Gumwood to Hawthorn North German Closed

3B, from Beech to Co.Line German High water

8th, from West of 331 Bourbon High water

Beech, from 7th to 8th Bourbon High water

3B east of 331 German High water

2B, from Beech to Birch German High water

Fir, from 4th north German High water

7th, from Fir north German High water

Fir, from 3B north German High water

County Line, south of S.R. 6, German Township — High water

Beech, south of S.R. 6, German Township — High water

7th, east of Hickory North German Township — High water

11th, from Dixon Lake Trail, Center Township — High water

7th, from Oak to Olive North — High water

7th, from Pine to Pear North — High water

Oak, south of SR6 North — High water

Hickory, from 8th to 7B, Center Bourbon — High water

7th, west of Pear North — High water

Apple, north of 9B Bourbon — High water

3B, west of Rose Polk — High water

Maple, from 4A to 5A, North — High water

Beech, 3B to 4th, German Township — High water

Elm, north of 6th German High water

Apple, south of US30 Bourbon — High water

6th, west of Queen Polk — High water

Quince, north of S.R. 6 Polk — High water

1st, Oak North — High water

3rd, west of King North — High water

King, south of 3rd North — High water

Linden, from 3rd to S.R. 6 North — High water

12B, west of Hawthorn, Center Bourbon — High water

Hawthorn 12B Center Bourbon — High water

12B Fir Center Bourbon — High water

Hickory 15th Walnut — High water

Fir 17B Walnut — High water

Gumwood 14th & 12B Walnut — High water

Beech, south of 10B Bourbon — High water

Gumwood, from U.S. 30 to 12B, Center Township, Bourbon — High water

— Source: Marshall County Emergency Management Agency