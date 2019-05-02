NWS: Flood warnings extended through the weekend for much of area

The National Weather Service’s flood warning for much of the area will last through the weekend and, for some, into next week.

The flood warning for the Yellow River in Plymouth will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday, while the flood warning for the Tippecanoe River in Marshall County will stay in place until 5 p.m. Monday, the weather service said Thursday.

As well, the flood warning has been extended through Monday afternoon for the Tippecanoe River near Ora and Monday evening for the Yellow River in Knox.

The Yellow River in Plymouth was at 13.54 feet shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The river’s minor flood stage is 13 feet and the moderate flood stage is 14 feet. The river was expected to crest at about 14 feet at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS. The weather service believes it will fall below flood stage at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said he met with his department heads Thursday and they continue to assess the situation.

“We do have a few problem ares around the city especially near the Conservation Clubhouse and on the south side,” the mayor said Thursday evening. “This was all discussed this morning amongst my department heads and so far we are still monitoring the situation.”

The Yellow River in Knox was just under 9 feet shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The river’s minor flood stage is 10 feet. The river is expected to crest near 10.4 feet around 7 a.m. (CDT) Saturday and drop below flood stage 7 p.m. (CDT) Sunday, according to NWS.

The Tippecanoe River near Ora was at 13.27 feet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, which is slightly above the river’s 13-foot moderate flood stage. The river is expected to crest at about 13.3 feet at about 2 a.m. Saturday. The river is not expected to drop below flood stage until about 5 p.m. Sunday, the NWS said.