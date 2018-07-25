NWS confirms tornado touch down Friday near Bremen

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down outside of Bremen late last week.

The weather service said a tornado touched down shortly before 2 p.m. Friday about six miles southwest of Bremen near the intersection of 6B and Ironwood roads.

The tornado continued northeast for about a half mile, finally lifting about 5.5 miles southwest of Bremen. At its maximum, it left a path about 50 yards wide.

While there were no injuries, the weather service said the tornado did damage the cinder block wall of a barn in its path.

The NWS classified Friday’s tornado as an EF-0, the weakest in the measuring scale that ranks twisters to EF-5.