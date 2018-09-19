Not just for sleeping: Bremen Kiwanis to host annual Oktoberfest bed race

Oktoberfest is right around the corner. Next weekend the streets will be filled with vendors, there will be live music coming from a staging area, and there will be all sorts of games and activities to get involved in. Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29, the community will host the Oktoberfest festival in the downtown area, and once again this year, the Bremen Kiwanis Club will be hosting the annual Bed Race.

It's a long-time tradition as part of the festival, and since Oktoberfest was re-initiated in 2016, the Bed Race is one event you don't want to miss out on, growing in popularity and rivalry.

Participants are invited to design a bed for racing that measures no more than six feet by eight feet (with handles included), fitted with a mattress, a sheet, one pillow and a rider or sleeper. The beds must have four functioning wheels and must be without motors.

Teams of four runners or pushers, and the one rider/sleeper, along with one allowed extra person, will race down the street towards the finished line. The race is won by the first team to push, pull, carry, or drag their properly prepared bed through the designated course.

The event is a single-elimination tournament, with heats of two teams, with the winner advancing. Racers are encouraged to design their beds in a theme, and wear costumes which match their chosen theme.

Racers are required to be at least 16 years of age, with a parental waiver if necessary. An entry fee of $10 is required for each team. All participants must sign a waiver of liability and the Bed Race rules before the start of the race. All beds will be inspected prior to race start for compliance with the rules.

Read more about this in this week's Bremen Enquirer. It is on sale now.