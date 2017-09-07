NorthWood wins battle at Plymouth
NorthWood took a hard-fought win in NLC volleyball action at Plymouth by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Plymouth stat leaders:
Digs - McKenzie Scheetz 16, Kendall Rhodes 13, Sadie Bastardo 10
Assists - Bailey Eveland 45
Aces - Scheetz 2
Blocks - Kenzie Quissell 3, Bastardo 3, Miranda German 3
Kills - Bastardo 27, scheetz 13, Quissell 7
NorthWood stat leaders:
Digs - Whitney Gessinger 24
Assists - Courtney Lengacher 55h
Aces - Whitney Gessinger 3
Blocks - Maddy Payne 5
Kills - Kennedy Wiens 22
Plymouth record is 7-5 (1-2 NLC). NorthWood is 11-4 (1-1).
Plymouth JV defeated NorthWood 25-19, 25-24
Plymouth JV stats
Assists - Avery Christy 13, Sidni Weir 8
Blocks - Sydney Richer 2, Mary Beatty 1
Aces - Kate Renneker 2
Digs - Kelsey Owen 11, Christy 7, Audie Plothow 7, Cassidy Holiday 6
Kills - Holiday 11, Renneker 4
Plymouth JV record is 10-2
Northwood freshman defeated Plymouth 25-20, 25-15
PLymouth freshman record is 2-6
Plymouth was led in kills by Jordan Brown, Bradie Naylor, Aubrey Highberger, and Mackenzie Dejarnet. Brown also led the team in assists.
