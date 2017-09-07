NorthWood wins battle at Plymouth

NorthWood took a hard-fought win in NLC volleyball action at Plymouth by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Plymouth stat leaders:

Digs - McKenzie Scheetz 16, Kendall Rhodes 13, Sadie Bastardo 10

Assists - Bailey Eveland 45

Aces - Scheetz 2

Blocks - Kenzie Quissell 3, Bastardo 3, Miranda German 3

Kills - Bastardo 27, scheetz 13, Quissell 7

NorthWood stat leaders:

Digs - Whitney Gessinger 24

Assists - Courtney Lengacher 55h

Aces - Whitney Gessinger 3

Blocks - Maddy Payne 5

Kills - Kennedy Wiens 22

Plymouth record is 7-5 (1-2 NLC). NorthWood is 11-4 (1-1).

Plymouth JV defeated NorthWood 25-19, 25-24

Plymouth JV stats

Assists - Avery Christy 13, Sidni Weir 8

Blocks - Sydney Richer 2, Mary Beatty 1

Aces - Kate Renneker 2

Digs - Kelsey Owen 11, Christy 7, Audie Plothow 7, Cassidy Holiday 6

Kills - Holiday 11, Renneker 4

Plymouth JV record is 10-2

Northwood freshman defeated Plymouth 25-20, 25-15

PLymouth freshman record is 2-6

Plymouth was led in kills by Jordan Brown, Bradie Naylor, Aubrey Highberger, and Mackenzie Dejarnet. Brown also led the team in assists.