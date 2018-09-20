North Judson's Route 10 Bar and Grill owners say final farewell

Route 10 Bar and Grill restaurant, one of North Judson’s most iconic restaurants and a mainstay on Highway 10, has been sold after 11 years. The former owners Dale and Vicki Sturgell, Jamie and Cory Busse are so grateful for the community’s support.

Back in January 2007, when they had purchased the restaurant as new entrepreneurs, they started remodeling and officially opened on April 6, 2007.

From that time going forth, the plan was to have “a place people can bring their families and enjoy a good meal at a fair price” and they certainly obtained that goal.

In a competitive field they always managed to stay on top and would like to thank all the employees that have been a part of their journey.

When you spend most of the time with employees they become family. Special recognition goes to Nancy Hurt, Ed Dodds, Paula Eckert and family members Pam Eichelberger, Jamie Busse, Kayla Zimmerman and Kyle Lewandowski. Also thankful for sons-in-law Cory Busse, Fred Eichelberger, Tom Zimmerman and Chris Capouch that always stepped up when needed.

