North Judson PD offering women's self-defense class Saturday

The North Judson Police Department is proud to announce a Woman’s Self-Defense Class at North Judson-San Pierre High School.

Registration will be before the class from 7:30 a.m. till 8 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Please enter the school through door #3.

This class will be full of simple self-defense techniques designed to be quick and effective in providing ways to escape from an attack.

The instructors will teach women of all fitness levels various options to escape attacks.

This course is taught in one 4-hour long session.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable yet appropriate clothing.

Also, bring a water source to stay hydrated.

Participants must be at least 10 years old to attend and those who are 10-17 years-old must attend with their mother or another adult.

For further inquiries, contact North Judson Police Chief Kelly Fisher at 574-806-5907 or njpolicefisher@embarqmail.com.

