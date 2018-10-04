North Judson man gets max sentence in stabbing death

A Starke County judge sentenced a North Judson man to the maximum sentence behind bars on Wednesday for stabbing another man to death in 2017.

A jury found Matthew Schutz guilty in August of a single count of murder for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Bradley White with a hunting knife in January 2017 inside Schutz’s home in the 4000 block of South Dawn Drive.

Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall ruled the aggravating factors outweighed any mitigating factors in handing down the 65-year sentence.

