A North Judson man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Kosciusko County earlier today.

Kosciusko County sheriff’s Capt. Chris McKeand said 40-year-old Kristopher Reed was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the intersection of U.S. 30 and C.R. 350 West shortly after 6:30 a.m.

