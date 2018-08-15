North Judson man to be sentenced later this month for fatal stabbing

Matthew Schutz faces up to 65 years in prison for killing Bradley White in 2017

A North Judson man faces up to 65 years in prison when he is sentenced next month after he was found guilty of stabbing to death another Starke County man last year.

Starke County Prosecutor Nick Bourff said a jury deliberated for a little over three hours before finding 31-year-old Matthew Schutz guilty of a single count of murder.

Schutz had been charged with stabbing 28-year-old Bradley White a single time in the chest with a hunting knife in January 2017 inside Schutz’s home in the 4000 block of South Dawn Drive.

Bourff said Schutz’s trial started in Starke Circuit Court on Monday, July 30, and ended with the guilty verdict on Thursday, Aug. 2.

Schutz faces 45-65 years in prison when he is sentenced at 10 a.m. (CT) Monday, Aug. 27, also in Starke Circuit Court.

Schutz is represented by Winamac-based attorney Blair Todd.

According to court documents:

Starke County sheriff’s deputies were called to Schutz’s home shortly before 8:45 p.m. Jan. 17 for a reported stabbing. While en route, deputies were flagged down in the 1700 of South Dawn by a small group of people near a stabbing victim, later identified as White.

Other deputies continued to Schutz’s home and he was taken into custody without incident. He had thrown the knife used in the attack into a tree line behind the home, but it was recovered by police.

Witnesses and Schutz told investigators he stabbed White during a heated argument. Schutz’s wife got between the two in an attempt to deescalate the conflict, but White allegedly bumped or pushed the woman, further angering Schutz.

Schutz then reached into the pocket of the hoodie he was wearing, reached around his wife and stabbed White a single time in chest. White then ran from the home, but was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later at Starke Hospital.