No charges to be filed against 86-year-old woman arrested for alleged shoplifting

In somewhat of an unusual move, the Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman issued a press release Friday explaining why his office is not filing criminal charges against an octogenarian arrested earlier this month for shoplifting.

Plymouth police arrested the 86-year-old woman, whom the Pilot News is not identifying because she is not being criminally charged, at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Kroger, 2001 N. Michigan St.

According to Chipman and a police department news release, Kroger employees contacted authorities after the woman tried leaving the store with “numerous” items worth a total of about $33.50.

The woman was spotted taking items by several witnesses and was recorded on store security cameras.

She was booked into the Marshall County Jail, but was released several hours later after posting $750 cash bond.

Chipman said in the news release that “the interests of justice would not be served by the prosecution of an 86-year-old individual alleged to have shoplifted.

“First, when a case is brought to the prosecutor’s office and a decision is made to not file a criminal charge, we generally do not speak about it any further. A recent notable exception to that rule was the fatal bus crash about which a grand jury issued a ‘No Bill’ against the truck driver, the admitted cause of the crash. We spoke extensively on that case and publicly shared what we could, including the driver’s name and address. I will not be doing that in this case.

“Second, before I distributed this statement, I allowed (Plymouth-based) attorney Ken Lukenbill to review it and sought, if not his consent, at least his acquiescence on behalf of his client and the client's family that I could share these ruminations with the public …”

“On March 20, attorney Ken Lukenbill contacted me and we discussed the case in detail, including the background of the individual,” the prosecutor continued. “I interviewed a few additional individuals and learned of other instances of aberrant behavior. On March 25, Mr. Lukenbill shared with me in writing a recent medical diagnosis for the individual. It was that final piece of information that would convince any reasonable, objective and fair-minded person that every element of the offense could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Accordingly, the only proper response from this office is to not file the charge in the first place.”

Chipman did not reveal the woman’s medical diagnosis in the release.

