No. 1 Pioneer comes to LaVille Sept. 1

A tough loss a week ago had as much to do with the opponent as LaVille's Lancers. This week's opponent is even tougher.

Triton took a win last week over the Lancers in an upset.

“They've (Triton) got a quarterback who can throw the ball all over the place and a very big offensive line, athletes who've been in a system they understand for three years now,” said LaVille coach Will Hostrawser. “Anytime you have all those things the sky is the limit.”

The coach also had praise for his own team.

“I like my team,” he said. “They are a good bunch, they work hard every day. The big thing we talk about is playing fast. We've got a starting quarterback that started on our eighth grade team last year and as good as those kids are the speed is so much different at this level. You have a tighter window to make decisions. A step to a step and a half can make all the difference.”

Add to that a very tough HNAC schedule that brings the top team in the state to Lakeville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“This conference is very competitive. It's a small school conference but these schools have a tradition of being successful in a small school environment,” said Hostrawser. “I look at this as an opportunity. We're the only team in the state that has the unanimous number one team in 1A at our doorstep on Friday and you can either wilt under the pressure or step up to the challenge and rise to the occasion and make some really big noise around the state.”

That will be tough to do with an outstanding player across the field.

“They have a lot of speed on both sides of the ball,” said Hostrawser. “The heartbeat of Pioneer is their quarterback Jack Kiser, a DI recruit who is very fast, and it will take more than one person to bring him down. He's a load.”

An even keeled approach is what the Lancer boss is calling for.

“The biggest thing is that we have to control what we can control,” he said. “We have to get past who we're playing and where they've been and all that stuff. If we can do that and find a way to get a little bit of confidence, anybody can beat anybody on a given night.”