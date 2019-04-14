NJ Town Council votes 4-1 in favor of hiring new Town Superintendent

With their meeting on April 1, the first order of business for the North Judson Town Council was to vote on the hiring of a new town superintendent, Joe Leszek.

Councilwoman Jane-Ellen Felchuck made a motion that the Council vote on the candidate and by a vote of 4-1, Leszek was hired as the new town superintendent.

Councilwoman Wendy Hoppe was the sole dissenting vote.

Leszek responded to the vote by accepting the position and saying, “I’m very honored that you guys considered me. I thought very hard on this. I love my town and anything I can do to help, I’m happy to help.”

Read more about this in this week’s edition of The Leader. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.