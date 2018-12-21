NJ senior signs with IUSB to play basketball

North Judson senior basketball player Madeline Schumacher recently signed her letter of intent with IUSB to continue playing basketball for the Titans.

IUSB Coach Steve Bruce sits beside Maddie at the North Judson High School last week as her coaches and parents show support with their attendance.

In back from left are Coach Katrina Harper, Coach Kyle Sanders, parents Tony and Linda Schumacher, Coach Chris Newbauer and Mike Sharkozy.

