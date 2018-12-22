New Year’s Eve dinner and raffle to benefit Marshall County Fairground Building

The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Plymouth Chapter, also known as Menominee Limb Hangers, is holding a gun raffle to raise money for the Marshall County Community Center (MCCC) and the NWTF.

According to Marshall County Fair Board President Rob Hurford construction on the building is scheduled to begin in the Spring 2019 and will be located at the Marshall County Fairgrounds.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) awarded a $500,000 matching grant to be used toward the construction of the MCCC.

Hurford shared, “The proceeds of this fundraiser donated to the building fund will go towards our match from the grant money we were awarded through OCRA.”

Fifty guns will be raffled off in 50 minutes on Monday beginning at 8 p.m. – New Year’s Eve – at the Knights of Columbus (KOC) Hall in Plymouth.

Tickets are being sold for $50 each.

Winners will be re-entered into the drawing resulting in more than one potential win per ticket.

In addition to the gun raffle, a fundraising dinner buffet catered by the Log House Restaurant will be held prior to the raffle.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 each.

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now.