New playground equipment completed before new school year

As summer is coming to an end, the students soon coming to Knox Elementary School (KCES) will find a brand new playground waiting for them. Thanks to special grant funding and the efforts of many volunteers, KCES recently installed this new playground.

In January 2018, the school learned it had received the Lowe’s Gives Back Foundation grant, which totaled approximately $40,300. In March, Lil’ Redskin Boosters had a check presentation from Lowe’s during the Basketball Bonanza. During the past summer, the 30 year old wooden structure was removed. Knox City Mayor Dennis Estok helped in removal of the pea gravel. He allowed workers to use the loader and dump trucks to haul away half of the gravel. The Starke County Highway Garage removed the other half of the pea gravel. The Lil’ Redskin Boosters paid for a company to construct the playground structure and for three truckloads of playground-safe mulch to be delivered to the area.