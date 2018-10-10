New Kitchen Store presents Australian and New Zealand cooking class

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., New Kitchen Store will present a two-hour Australian and New Zealand cooking class and dinner at Shiloh Woods, 5433 Quince Road, Plymouth. Chef Brad Hindsley will first demonstrate how to make the menu items, then hands-on experience will be provided, with dinner to follow. Participants will be given take-home recipes for all the dishes. The cost of the class is $35 per person; prepayment and reservation are required. To reserve your spot, call New Kitchen Store at 574-586-2745. The menu for the evening is curried carrot and turnip soup, roasted sweet potato salad, pan-fried trout with lemon and garlic, and pavlova.