New charge filed against alleged archbishop

Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a man claiming to be an archbishop with the Greek International Orthodox Christian Church and who was arrested in early March for allegedly confining a woman against her will at a Plymouth monastery and battering her.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Christopher M. Maier, 36, on March 5 with criminal confinement as a Level 5 felony.

Prosecutors also charged Maier with misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury, operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

