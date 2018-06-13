Neuter Scooter to return

Mayor Dennis Estok is pleased to announce that the Neuter Scooter will be returning to Knox on Friday, June 15.

Neuter Scooter is a low-cost spaying and neutering mobile clinic for cats only through Public Vet. Public Vet is a nonprofit 501c3 corporation dedicated to stopping animal suffering, neglect by promoting responsible animal welfare practices, promoting healthy animal companionships and assisting communities with well managed cat populations.

Registration for this clinic is to be completed online through Neuter Scooter at www.neuterscooter.com. The cost per cat is $50. Other services are also available for a fee, such as rabies vaccination, flea and ear mite treatment, and deworming.

If you have feral (wild) cats, not just cats living outside, please visit the website for more information. If the cat is determined by the Neuter Scooter Staff to be feral, the cost is $20.

Once the online registration is complete, owners will be given their arrival time, location of the clinic and all pre-surgery and transporting instructions for your cat. The exact location of the clinic is not given until you are fully registered online.

Additional information can be found online at www.neuterscooter.com. If you have questions or need assistance in registering your cats, please call the Mayor's office at 574-772-4553.