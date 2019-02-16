Neer welcomes all to join ‘Culver Canoe Club’

Dana Neer was given his first canoe at the early age of 10 by his parents — a canoe he still has, and a passion he still embraces.

New to Culver this year is the “Culver Canoe Club,” organized by Neer.

“I am an avid canoer and kayaker,” Neer reminisced, “I asked for a canoe when I was 10 years old. My parents agreed that would be a great gift to give to a child for his birthday. I still have it.”

He smiled, “It’s part of my ‘fleet.’”

Neer continued, “I have always had that love of water. I do many trips with family and friends every year. I know that this is a common thing around here. People don’t view it as abnormal to go on the lake or the river.”

So the idea to share that pastime began.

“Let’s just start a club, a loose based group of people who would enjoy a few organized trips and have some fun together,” Need said..

Neer emphasized that the group will not charge dues or hold organized meetings. He had a desire to keep it simple.

From an original invitation email circulated among Town Gown and Lake, Neer received more than 40 affirmative responses confirming interest.

“Rather than talking about kayaking and canoeing, let’s just go do it!” Neer said. “At any given time, anyone on our email distribution list can extend an invitation with details. The structure of this group will be very informal.”

Neer confirmed that participants would need to supply their own human-powered water craft.

Those who wish to be included on the Culver Canoe Club email distribution list should contact Neer by email at Dana.Neer@Culver.org.

