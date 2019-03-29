Nearly $400K raised for survivors, victims’ families in mass Fla. Shooting

Organizers have raised nearly $400,000 for the survivors and families of the victims shot to death inside a Florida bank in January by a man authorities identified as a former Plymouth resident.

Created in late January, the Sebring (Fla.) Strong Survivor Fund has raised $398,645 through 632 donations to its gofundme.com site as of late Thursday. The goal is to raise $500,000.

“SunTrust Bank and the SunTrust Foundation have joined with the National Compassion Fund to provide resources and financial support to families of the victims of this mass shooting,” according to the National Compassion Fund’s website.

