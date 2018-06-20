Nearly 40 breweries coming to Summer Sippin' Craft Brewfest

Summer Sippin' Craft Brewfest at Freedom Park organizers have confirmed approximately 39 breweries and wineries are coming from all over! Some of these will be paired up and served on the same table on Saturday, June 23.

Ready... Set... Cheers!

Shady Creek Winery

Evil Czech Brewery and Public House

Black Dragon Meadery

Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

Blue Moon Brewing Company

Arnold Palmer Spiked

Crispin Hard Cider

Upland Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada

Shoreline Brewery

Dogfish Head**

The Brooklyn Brewery

North Peak Brewing Company

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales - Dexter

Pabst Blue Ribbon

New Holland Brewing Co.

North Coast Brewing Company*

Epic Brewing Company

Ballast Point Brewing Company

Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

Perrin Brewing Company

Magic Hat Brewing Company

Victory Beer

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Angry Orchard

Twisted Tea

Dark Horse Brewing Co.*

Flying Dog Brewery

Lagunitas Brewing Co

Rogue Ales & Spirits

Misbeehavin' Meads*

South Bend Brew Werks

Marshall County Brew Club

10-56 Brewing Company

Koontz Lake Brewing Co.

Founders Brewing Co.*

Stone Brewing

BrewDog

WOW!!!! That's a lot of beer sampling right there!

* Indicates that Brewery will have a VIP Beer from 4 to 5 pm ONLY!!! (6 in total)

Buy your tickets in person at Beacon Credit Union Plymouth, Apex Therapy Services Plymouth, or Pilot News Group Classifieds and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-sippin-craft-brewfest-tickets-449996...