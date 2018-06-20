Nearly 40 breweries coming to Summer Sippin' Craft Brewfest
Summer Sippin' Craft Brewfest at Freedom Park organizers have confirmed approximately 39 breweries and wineries are coming from all over! Some of these will be paired up and served on the same table on Saturday, June 23.
Ready... Set... Cheers!
Shady Creek Winery
Evil Czech Brewery and Public House
Black Dragon Meadery
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.
Blue Moon Brewing Company
Arnold Palmer Spiked
Crispin Hard Cider
Upland Brewing Company
Sierra Nevada
Shoreline Brewery
Dogfish Head**
The Brooklyn Brewery
North Peak Brewing Company
Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales - Dexter
Pabst Blue Ribbon
New Holland Brewing Co.
North Coast Brewing Company*
Epic Brewing Company
Ballast Point Brewing Company
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
Oskar Blues Brewery
Perrin Brewing Company
Magic Hat Brewing Company
Victory Beer
White Claw Hard Seltzer
Angry Orchard
Twisted Tea
Dark Horse Brewing Co.*
Flying Dog Brewery
Lagunitas Brewing Co
Rogue Ales & Spirits
Misbeehavin' Meads*
South Bend Brew Werks
Marshall County Brew Club
10-56 Brewing Company
Koontz Lake Brewing Co.
Founders Brewing Co.*
Stone Brewing
BrewDog
* Indicates that Brewery will have a VIP Beer from 4 to 5 pm ONLY!!! (6 in total)
Buy your tickets in person at Beacon Credit Union Plymouth, Apex Therapy Services Plymouth, or Pilot News Group Classifieds and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-sippin-craft-brewfest-tickets-449996...