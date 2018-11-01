Nappanee police help in drug raid that ended with 3 arrests

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 30, the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement (ICE) Unit, in a coordinated effort with the DEA, Elkhart Police Department, Nappanee Police Department, Goshen Police Department, and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, served four (4) search warrants in Elkhart County making three (3) major felony arrests; Carlos Emanuel Valencia (36), Juan Guerrero-Camacho (30), and Miranda Ragsdale (26), all of Elkhart.

These search warrants and arrests were the culmination of an approximate year-long investigation into significant criminal drug trafficking activity in Elkhart County, according to a press release from the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

Seized at the time of the raids were close to 1,318 grams (approximately (3) pounds) of Methamphetamine with a “street value” over $130,000, nearly $2,500 in cash, and a vehicle alleged to be used during drug trafficking activities.

The ICE Unit and its law enforcement partners will continue to work tirelessly to bring to justice those responsible for spreading this poison in our communities.

The investigation is on-going and additional arrests are anticipated.