Nappanee Apple Fest Parade Grand Marshal: An honor for the late Chuck Grimm and wife Carol

Chuck Grimm was referred to as a Nappanee encyclopedia, and as such, the Nappanee Apple Festival Committee is pleased to announce that Chuck is being posthumously honored as this year's Apple Festival Parade Grand Marshal. It's an honor he shares with his surviving wife, Carol, in remembrance of a beloved husband and father.

At an early age, Chuck was always collecting trivets, calendars, flyers, anything that had Nappanee on it. So when a business was passing out give-aways, Chuck was amassing. His interest in Nappanee most likely came from his granddad, Herman Fogel, who served on the Nappanee Police Department for 38 years, and was the chief for the last 13 years of his career.

Chuck was a 5th generation Nappanee native, and after building his final home, he set aside one room in his basement, which started out with "stuff on the wall and grew to a vast collection of Nappanee history," according to Carol.

Chuck passed away in March of 2016, and nine months later, a celebration was held at the Nappanee Center. He had been instrumental in bringing the Nappanee Center to fruition, along with the Nappanee Public Library, which include the Evelyn Culp Collection. Along with moving artifacts from the Library to the Center, he amassed other city relics, donated much of his own private collection, then served as curator for several years, growing the museum collections.

