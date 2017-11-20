Music to his ears

If you have attended any events recently at Plymouth High School, you may have seen Jonas Standley playing the piano. Jonas, a senior at PHS, has been playing the piano for 8 years and has recently been accompanying the choir. He has the ability to play the piano by hearing chords and being able to play by ear. His talent was discovered by hearing someone else play and wanting to learn. Little did he know, he would learn how to play a song in a matter of minutes just by hearing it.