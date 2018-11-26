Mr. and Mrs. Claus make an appearance; parade gets Plymouth residents into the Christmas spirit

Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Claus, made their way down North Michigan Street on Saturday night at the community’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade.

Instead of the classic red sleigh, however, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were escorted to their destination in the back of a fire truck driven and operated by members of the Plymouth Fire Department.

The “Parade of Lights” has been hosted by the City of Plymouth for the past 7 years, with the current Mayor’s Assistant and Promotion of the City Coordinator Laura Mann in charge of the committee that heads the event.

“The parade is amazing,” said Mayor Mark Senter, “It’s grown and grown over the years.”

