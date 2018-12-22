Moving Starke County Forward stats are in

The time has now ended are we are pleased to share the results.

Moving Starke County Forward began on Memorial Day, May 28, and ended on Oct. 31.

The effort these Starke County residents have put in this year is phenomenal!

Sarah Origer, Northern Indiana Community Foundation’s director of development, presented Donna Osborne with a Fitbit Alta Fitness Wristband for being the first-place winner for having pedaled 4,225 miles in the individual category.

Also in the first-place individual category age group (65-70) is Michael McGregor of North Judson for having pedaled 3,925 miles.

