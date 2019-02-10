Motorists urged to be cautious tonight

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is urging drivers to use caution if they have to be on the road before midnight.

Freezing drizzle is expected through midnight and motorists should slow down and exercise caution traveling tonight.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Marshall, Starke, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton and Kosciusko counties.

As the snow has diminished this evening, areas of freezing drizzle have developed and is expected to continue through midnight.

This may result in a glaze of ice on untreated roadways, elevated surfaces and sidewalks, according to the NWS.

The drizzle has also been sufficient to result in lowered visibility in some areas.

Drivers should slow down and exercise caution traveling tonight due to hazardous driving conditions and fluctuating visibility.