More vendors than ever for Thursday's Marshall County Kid’s Expo

The Marshall County Kid’s Expo (MCKE) committee was hard at work late last week making final preparations for the 2019 event. On Thursday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Multi-Purpose Room at Plymouth High School (PHS) will be transformed into an interactive and informative exhibition including more than 30 different vendors and performers.

According to MCKE committee member and volunteer Lisa Miller, “The Expo began as a Leadership Marshall County class project. It was founded by Shelley Heiden, Bev Macdonald, Marla Murasko, and Cindy Flagg with the support of the Marshall County Community Foundation (MCCF).” 2019 marks the 6th year for the event. In addition to Miller, Allie Shook and Joanna Vela are now organizing the annual event.

Vendors include; 4-H Purdue Extension Office, Anthem Medicaid, Boy Scouts - LaSalle Council, Boys and Girls Club - Marshall County, Culver Academies - Summer Camps, Encore Performing Arts, Heartland Artists Gallery, The Learning Tree Childcare, Little Way Montessori, Luna Hill Farm, Main Street Studio, Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Promise, Marshall County Pediatrics, Maxinkuckee Sailing Adventures, Music with Wendelyn, Plymouth Fire Department, PHS Art Department, PHS Athletic Department, Plymouth Parks Department, Plymouth Family and Internal Medicine, Plymouth Public Library, Potawatomi Zoo, Pretty Lake Golf Club, The Riding Stable, Small Wonders Daycare, Swan Lake Golf Resort, The Zone Sports Complex, and Early Childhood Alliance.

Performers include; Expressions Dance Studio, Fitness Forum / LifePlex Dance Academy Dancers and Pound, and Integrity Academy of Martial Arts. The performance schedule will begin shortly after 5 p.m. with LifePlex Pound, followed by LifePlex Dance Academy. Those performances will conclude at roughly 5:45 p.m, immediately followed by a safety talk given by Dr. Adame of Marshall County Pediatrics. Integrity Martial Arts will give a demonstration from 6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. Expressions Dance Studio will perform from 6:25 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. followed by a demonstration given by LifePlex Martial Arts.

La D’Zert Cafe will be present with cupcakes, hot sandwiches and hotdogs. The popular St. Joseph Health Systems Pediatric Outpatient Rehab Obstacle Course will be on-site for kids to navigate. Gregg Sims will be providing musical entertainment via his musical DJ stylings following the other performers, presenters, and demonstrators.

The committee expressed thanks to PHS for the free use of the multi-purpose room, tables and chairs, Plymouth Parks Department for personnel help, Plymouth Public Library for use of additional tables free of charge, the Mayor’s Youth Council volunteers, Marshall County Tourism for promotional assistance, the Mayor’s Office volunteers and for promotional help, and Jayne Roahrig of MCCF for all her administrative help, as well as MCCF for their continued sponsorship of the MCKE.

Miller welcomed all to join the festivities, “This is a fun, playful and interactive way to get a lot of useful information.” Guests are asked to enter PHS through the North Doors (Door #5).