More charges filed in connection with January drug raids in Tippecanoe

Prosecutors have filed additional charges against a man arrested during a Tippecanoe drug sweep earlier this year that also included the arrests of six others.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Gabriel L. Geldner, 42, earlier this month with dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in a schedule II controlled substance, which are both Level 2 felonies punishable by 10-30 years if convicted.

Geldner is also charged with dealing a schedule IV controlled substance and neglect of a dependent.

Geldner’s home was one of two 18B Road homes raided at the same time in early January. A search Geldner’s residence turned up guns, prescription pills and meth, police previously said.

When Geldner was taken into custody, he was already wanted on charges of dealing meth. In a separate case, he is charged with possessing meth, driving with a controlled substance or its metabolite in his system and possessing paraphernalia.

But the most recent charges are by far the most serious. The counts allege he dealt morphine, amphetamine and/or heroin and Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant. The neglect charge accuses Geldner of dealing the drugs from his home while at least one child was present.

Read more in Saturday's edition of the Pilot News.