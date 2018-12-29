Mississinewa’s Sunrise Eagle Watch, Jan. 11, 12

Spend the evening with eagle watchers greet the morning with bald eagles at Mississinewa Lake’s annual Sunrise Eagle Watch, Jan. 11 and 12.

The Sunrise Eagle Watch has expanded to the evening before its traditional day of eagle viewing.

On Friday evening, Jan. 11, meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Best Western meeting room in Peru to share an evening with eagle watch leaders and hear about their experiences with Indiana eagles.

The next morning, meet at Mississinewa’s Miami SRA boat launch at 6:30 a.m. to caravan to the largest documented bald eagle roost in Indiana. Participants should dress for the weather and bring binoculars, cameras, and spotting scopes.

After the Sunrise Eagle Watch will be Breakfast with the Birds.

Food will be served at 8:30 a.m. for a free-will donation at Mississinewa’s office in Miami SRA.

Birds from Salamonie Raptor Center will be present.

Discounted room at Best Western, Peru, are available for reservations.

Rooms are regularly $115 and are available for Sunrise Eagle Watch participants for $95 plus tax.

Registration is required by calling 260-468-2127.

Handicapped parking available at the roost, please make requests during registration.