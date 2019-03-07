Mint Festival grand marshals and theme chosen for 2019

Donna Henry, president of the North Judson Mint Festival, and Committee Members are excited to announce the Grand Marshals and Festival theme they have chosen for June 2019.

Their theme for the 2019 Mint Festival will be: "Celebrating Our Hometown Heroes!”

Grand Marshals for 2019 will be North Judson’s State Champion Volleyball team and coaches. They will be in the parade on Sunday, June 16 as well as participate in our Opening Ceremony on Friday June 14.

